MASSENA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Friday seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana at the Massena Port of Entry and turned a woman over to state police on felony cannabis charges.
CBP officers were inspecting a vehicle driven by an unidentified 45-year-old woman when an officer “noticed an odor emanating from the vehicle similar to marijuana,” according to a CBP news release.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a cardboard box containing a garbage bag, which was storing 10 one-gallon plastic bags, each with a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.
The bags had a combined weight of 5.17 pounds with an estimated value of $10,000, according to CBP.
The driver may face charges of second-degree criminal possession of cannabis in New York.
