ALEXANDRIA BAY — More than $150,000 worth of glass bongs were recently seized by border patrol officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry.
On Oct. 4, US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry encountered a commercial truck that contained shipments manifested as “smoking glass ball water pipe,” according to a news release. The truck was sent for a non-intrusive inspection and then to the warehouse for a physical exam.
While it was being inspected, officers found eight pallets containing 2,400 glass smoking pipes, which would later be determined to be drug paraphernalia imported unlawfully, according to US customs.
“Keen awareness by our CBP officers led to the discovery of this contraband,” Assistant Port Director Trade Wendy Ruttan said in a prepared statement. “These officers take pride in continuing to prevent drug related items from entering our community.”
The entire shipment of drug paraphernalia had an approximate value of more than $156,000 and was seized Wednesday for importation violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.