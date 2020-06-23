GOUVERNEUR — In four days, Gouverneur High School seniors will walk the stage in celebration. But the GHS Class of 2020 is mourning one of its own.
CANTON — An ongoing investigation that began early Monday morning into the reported death of a Gouverneur High School senior is a confirmed homicide investigation into the death of Treyanna Summerville, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Tuesday morning.
The deceased individual, found at her residence, 135 Rowley St., Gouverneur, has been identified as Ms. Summerville, 18, after investigators were able to contact the victim’s father, who was not located in St. Lawrence County, according to the DA’s office.
Law enforcement and the DA’s office took one person into custody late Monday afternoon in connection to the case. The unidentified suspect, who is a 13-year-old girl, was arraigned in the youth part of St. Lawrence County Family Court on a second-degree murder charge.
Mr. Pasqua said an autopsy is scheduled for later today in Albany.
“We have many more people to interview surrounding the entire case of this victim,” Mr. Pasqua said.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact law enforcement or the DA’s office, he added. The DA’s office can be reached at 315-379-2225.
State police at about 11:30 a.m. Monday announced investigators were on scene at 135 Rowley St. after responding to a death reported to 911 dispatchers at about 3 a.m.
By Monday afternoon, at least two marked state police vehicles were parked outside the residence, along with several state police forensic investigations vehicles and a total of more than a dozen responders entering and exiting the house and garage in white hazard gear.
At about 5 p.m., investigators were concentrating on a vehicle, a dark-colored Chevrolet, unknown model with New York State license plates, parked inside the garage adjacent to the home.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Joseph White left the scene at about 6 p.m. Monday, and funeral staff from O’Leary Funeral Services, Canton, arrived shortly after.
As of Tuesday morning, Mr. Pasqua said the scene at the residence has not been cleared and law enforcement personnel are still present there.
No additional details about the investigation are being released at this time.
