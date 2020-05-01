LOWVILLE — A Lyons Falls woman has been charged with 18 felony counts resulting from an October vehicle crash on the state Thruway that killed two people in the western region of the state.
Heather L. Seller, 43, was charged with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of first-degree vehicular assault and two counts of second-degree vehicular assault, all felony charges.
Additional misdemeanor charges include aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving along with traffic violations, including failure to keep right and failure to use the designated lane.
According to a state police news release, Mrs. Seller drove the wrong way on the Thruway, going westbound in the eastbound lane on Oct. 20 in her 2011 Ford Edge and crashed head-on into a 2015 Toyota Sienna being driven by Suraj Singh of Richmond Hill. The accident took place near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge in Seneca Falls.
Two passengers in Mr. Singh’s vehicle, Monica Amelda, 61, of Brampton, Ontario, and Florie Singh, 77, of Guyana, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Singh and a third passenger, Danpatie Singh, 40, also of Richmond Hill in Queens County, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of serious injuries. Both survived.
Mrs. Seller sustained serious injuries and was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She survived the injuries and, according to her Facebook page, appears to be recovered and at home. A GoFundMe account was set up, entitled “Heather’s Healing,” to help with Mrs. Seller’s medical expenses that raised $5,595. However, it is no longer accepting donations.
The Troop E Bureau of Criminal Investigation presented the facts they uncovered in their investigation on Feb. 18 to a Seneca County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment.
Mrs. Seller was arraigned on April 22 in Seneca County Court and released to appear in court at later date.
