WATERTOWN — A state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger engaged in widespread misconduct, including alleged inappropriate sexual misconduct, a report from the state inspector general’s office revealed Tuesday.
Charles Richardson, a DEC forest ranger who worked in the north country, is accused by state Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro’s office of engaging in inappropriate sexual encounters while on duty at least twice, and as a part-time police officer in Boonville, Oneida County, where he worked for the police department during his hours working for the DEC.
Mr. Richardson is accused of various other forms of misconduct, including misuse of state property, failing to file paperwork and failing to abide by residency requirements, which resulted in a 170-mile commute to and from his supervisory job with the DEC. The report further alleges that Mr. Richardson’s misconduct was a result of “systemic deficiencies” in Mr. Richardson’s supervision, all according to a release from the inspector general’s office about the report.
According to payroll records available online at seethroughny.net, Mr. Richardson was paid $100,526 in 2019.
“The Division of Forest Protection’s rangers are tasked with protecting New York’s invaluable natural resources — a job that demands accountability and effective leadership,” the inspector general said. “My office found instead systemic failures including unsupervised and undisciplined rangers conducting personal business on the taxpayers’ dime.”
The investigation, which began in July 2019, revealed Mr. Richardson stole gym equipment from the DEC to use in his personal, commercial facility. He’s the co-owner of the Black River Training Company, a private gym in Boonville. While working as head physical training instructor of the DEC’s training academy in Pulaski, Oswego County, Mr. Richardson ordered the construction of 15 wooden “jump boxes” and purchased various gym equipment for DEC use, which allegedly ended up at his Boonville gym.
Mr. Richardson failed to submit required bi-weekly reports on time for 23 weeks in both 2017 and 2018. He also failed to submit annual arrest and ticketing reports. In both 2016 and 2017, Mr. Richardson failed to submit his bi-weekly time sheets on time, with 22 out of 26 timecards coming late.
He also failed to abide by the organization’s residency requirements, as rangers are required to live in a geographically designated district within the region they’re assigned to work in. In March 2018, Mr. Richardson was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Region 8, Monroe County. The new title required Mr. Richardson to supervise six rangers, resulting in his relocation to Region 6, which encompasses the north country. He said his new address was in Hilton, in DEC’s Region 8. The address he gave belonged to a friend, who said Mr. Richardson “rarely” stayed there. It was found that Mr. Richardson commuted from Boonville to his Region 8 office in Bath, Steuben County. The drive was roughly three hours, or 170 miles each way. He said he executed his supervisory duties over the phone and was “rarely” present in Region 8 while on duty, according to the release.
The reported determined Mr. Richardson’s various forms of misconduct were a product of ineffective supervision and unclear residency policy. The state inspector general’s office has recommended to the DEC that it revise policies to require more meetings between supervisors and rangers, revise residency policies to provide clear definitions and revise inventory policies and practices to ensure the integrity of assets.
The DEC has advised that it’s started disciplinary action against Mr. Richardson in response to the report’s various findings and has implemented various operational and personnel changes to address issues raised in the report, which include: DEC’s executive deputy commissioner was assigned to oversee the operations of its law enforcement divisions on an interim basis in October 2019; a new acting director was appointed to lead the Division of Forest Protection in January 2020; and a new deputy commissioner of public protection was appointed in April 2020 to oversee the law enforcement divisions and tasked with improving procedures and operations.
The DEC’s Division of Forest Protection is responsible for protecting New York’s five million acres of public land and natural resources, and forest rangers are police officers who enforce both New York State Penal Law and Environmental Conservation Law.
