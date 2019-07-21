LOWVILLE — Judge Daniel R. King sentenced an admitted sexual predator to state prison July 19 in Lewis County Court.
Terick R. Goodwin, 46, Deer River, was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison to begin after he serves time still owed from violating his parole,
He was also ordered to pay $1,425 in court fees and surcharges, an order of protection will be in effect for the victim for eight years after Goodwin’s release and he will be required to register annually as a sex offender for 20 years after his release.
Goodwin pleaded guilty on June 3 to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, the most serious type of felony possible for a sex crime, admitting that in September 2018, he had sexual intercourse and oral sex on separate occasions with the same 12-year-old female victim living in his home.
Through his lawyer, Leslie Lewis, Mr. Goodwin asked that his sentencing be delayed by 30 days so that he could speak to a different lawyer about retracting his guilty plea.
“I wasn’t represented to the fullest and it was against my best interest,” Mr. Goodwin said when he had an opportunity to speak, adding that he only pleaded guilty because he was scared by the possibility of a life sentence if his case went to trial.
Judge King denied the request, stating that Goodwin admitted his guilt voluntarily.
Goodwin was sentenced as a second felony offender, having been convicted of felony drug charges in Rockland County in 2015 and in Jefferson County in 2017.
