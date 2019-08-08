DeKalb woman charged with aggravated DWI
LISBON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 7 charged Lyndsay E. Shenkle, 38, of 3470 Route 11, DeKalb, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was also cited with failure to keep right on a two lane road.
Deputies reported Ms. Shenkle was involved in a car crash on Aug. 7, where they said she was found to have a blood alcohol content of .32 percent.
She was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
