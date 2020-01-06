NATURAL BRIDGE — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Natural Bridge woman and man following an incident that occurred Saturday night at their Church Street home.
Deputies arrested Fanci N. Copley, 40, and Camren A. Smith, 18, both of 44042 Church St. Both were charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, a violation, but Mr. Smith was also charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Mr. Smith was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on a probation violation warrant. Ms. Copley was released with appearance tickets to Wilna Town Court.
Further details were not provided by deputies.
