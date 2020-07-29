DEXTER — A Dexter man faces allegations that he punched another man, causing the man to fall and fracture his skull.
Dean J. Bradshaw, 32, address not available, was charged by state police Wednesday with third-degree assault.
Troopers said Mr. Bradshaw punched the unidentified man with a closed fist during an argument inside a barn on Middle Road in the town of Brownville. The victim, who was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on a concrete floor, was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of a skull fracture.
Mr. Bradshaw was issued an appearance ticket for Brownville Town Court.
