DEXTER — A Dexter man was charged with felony promoting a sexual performance by a child by state police on Friday.
William L. Beyette, 76, is accused of downloading images of minors between the ages of 11 and 14 engaging in sexual acts with an adult, consistent with child pornography.
Mr. Beyette was arraigned in Town of LeRay Court and released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Brownville Court on Aug. 1.
