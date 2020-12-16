Adobe Stock

DICKINSON — A Dickinson man faces sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges after his arrest this week.

Blake Susice, 19, of Dickinson, was arrested by state police Tuesday following an investigation by law enforcement.

State police’s investigation found Mr. Susice allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old in June in Moira.

