WATERTOWN — City police have arrested a man for allegedly operating a vehicle on a suspended license and registration after his pickup truck ran off the road and got stuck in a ditch on Howk Street Thursday morning.
At around 8 a.m. city police were dispatched to 283 Howk Street, off of Coffeen Street. Police said the single driver, whose name has not yet been made available, appeared uninjured after the passenger-side tires of the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup he was driving got stuck in a concrete culvert. Police said they are still investigating the cause of the incident.
After around 15 minutes of police speaking with the driver, he was placed in handcuffs, searched and then put in the back of Investigating Officer Josh Moran’s squad car.
Patrol Officer Kenny Noone, who was also on the scene, said the driver had been operating a vehicle on a suspended license and registration. Noone said alcohol and drugs were not suspected, and the driver would be processed and released at the scene. It’s still unclear how the Ram got stuck in the culvert.
