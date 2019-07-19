FOWLER — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have issued a traffic ticket to the man driving the truck that struck and killed a 21 year old last month.
Deputies cited Floyd E. House, no age available, with failing to yield right of way at a stop sign following a fatal crash that took place at 4:28 p.m. June 21 at the intersection of Routes 58 and 812 in the town of Fowler.
Police said, when they arrived on the scene, they found a 2016 Honda CRF450R dirt bike, operated by Christopher B. Fuller, 21, in the roadway near the intersection. A truck towing a small trailer, operated by Mr. House, was found in a ditch. Mr. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. House was uninjured in the incident.
Assisting at the scene were Gouverneur Fire and Rescue, state police, Gouverneur Police and state Environmental Conservation Police. The investigation is ongoing.
