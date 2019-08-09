CROGHAN — A village man violated his terms of probation by having drugs during a routine check at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 at his home.
David A. Gerdon II, 41, of Shady Avenue, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy, according to the news release on the incident.
During a check, Mr. Gerdon allegedly gave probation officers a “vaporizing device” with a vial of what was identified as concentrated cannabis attached, the release said.
In 2016, Mr. Gerdon pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, relating to a July 2016 accident in the town of New Bremen.
Mr. Gerdon was issued a ticket to appear in the New Bremen Town Court at a future date.
