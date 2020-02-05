The following were charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
Charlene A. Keck, 63, Adams, was charged by state police with aggravated DWI at 12:51 a.m. Monday on County Route 178.
Her blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
