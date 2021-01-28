BYRAM, N.J. — The teen allegedly involved in the shooting death of a Fort Drum soldier was supposed to be extradited to New Jersey on Thursday, but he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The unidentified teen will remain in a detention center in upstate New York.
New Jersey prison officials said Thursday that he will now be quarantined before he’s moved to a detention center in Morris County, N.J.
The teen and another Fort Drum soldier, Pvt. Jamaal Mellish, 23, are accused of abducting Cpl. Hayden A. Harris, 20, in Glen Park and driving him some 300 miles in the corporal’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup to Byram Township, N.J., after the soldiers had apparently argued about swapping vehicles.
They face murder and kidnapping charges.
The teen faces juvenile charges in New Jersey. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to request that the court formally charges the teen as an adult.
