WATERTOWN — City police on Monday charged Devinmichael Edward-Robert Merritt, 24, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 21, Watertown, with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police said he threw some diapers into the Public Square fountain during a domestic incident. Valued at $1.15, the diapers belonged to Makayla Hatch.
He was held for arraignment in City Court.
