OSWEGATCHIE — After a week of searching and heartbreaking pseudo-closure, Marsha E. Hough ponders a lingering question. Why?
Dell, her 9-year-old golden American Cocker Spaniel, never wandered more than 50 feet from Mrs. Hough’s home behind the Wood Chop Shop on Route 68.
“That’s why we couldn’t figure anything out,” Mrs. Hough said. “It was like she just vanished.”
With her 13- and 15-year-old grandsons, Ethan and Seth Hough, and the boys’ uncle Jeff Hough, Mrs. Hough lives in an isolated and hilly area on Route 68, just outside the Ogdensburg city limits in Oswegatchie. Dell was a rescue, calling Mrs. Hough’s family her own for the last seven years.
At about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Mrs. Hough pulled out of her driveway and headed with Seth to the Lake George area for an orthodontist appointment. Two electricians and a furnace technician had arrived for scheduled work on the house, and Dell greeted them in the driveway as Mrs. Hough left.
Two family friends visited the house that afternoon, Mrs. Hough said, delivering a tractor to be stored there.
“None of these people saw or heard anything out of the ordinary,” she said.
By the time Mrs. Hough and Seth returned at about 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Dell was gone. Dell hadn’t barked to come into the house the day before, and Ethan and Jeff had already been looking for her on the property.
Mrs. Hough posted a picture of Dell to Facebook on Nov. 21, hoping friends and neighbors might keep an eye out. Her posts were shared more than 600 times, and she added it was “comforting to know how many people care.”
The search continued that weekend, until snow fell, and the freeze shortened outings. The family assumed coydogs — a cross between a coyote and a domestic dog — had taken Dell.
Then Ethan found Dell’s scarf in a ravine behind the house.
The orange scarf she wore was still tied, but torn, Mrs. Hough recalled, and on Friday, the family found Dell about 100 feet from the house behind a storage shed. She was partially buried and covered in leaves. Dell had been shot with a .22-caliber rifle and appeared to have been set on fire. Her halter, Mrs. Hough said, was melted to her back.
“It’s hard to understand how anyone could perpetrate such a thing,” she said.
After calling state police and reporting the incident, shot and fire confirmed, Mrs. Hough said she simply wanted a record to exist should a similar report be filed.
Under state Agriculture and Markets Law, intentionally killing or causing serious physical injury to a companion animal constitutes aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.
Dell’s killing follows the Nov. 14 discovery of two dead dogs on the side of Delphi-Hall Road in Antwerp, Jefferson County. Molly, a 3-year-old Saint Bernard, and Doc, a 4-year-old pointer, were each shot and apparently ditched on the road.
Mrs. Hough said she thinks the two incidents are unrelated, and that nearby hunters panicked and attempted to burn Dell’s body after accidently shooting her.
For more than 30 years, Mrs. Hough said, she’s lived with pets outside the city with no incident.
About a year before her husband, James X. Hough, died in May 2014, the couple adopted a young Dell, who was believed to be released in the Heuvelton area with several other bred puppies. Dell spent roughly six weeks alone in the woods before Ms. Hough’s sister-in-law caught her. Marsha and James hadn’t had a dog for years, and uttered a simultaneous “aw” when they first met Dell, then about 2 years old.
“And we knew she was it,” Mrs. Hough said.
The grandkids chose her name — Dell paired with a cat named Laptop — and the newest family member became “fiercely loyal” to Ethan and Seth, who have lived with Mrs. Hough for the same seven-year period.
“Better than any security system,” Dell was also terrified of storms, shaking and whining as Mrs. Hough would hold her.
Mrs. Hough, a retired special education teacher now leading home schooling for Ethan and Seth during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said her grandsons have been “inconsolable.”
“Why would someone do this?” she said. “Why?”
