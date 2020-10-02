The FBI said Thursday it’s been pursuing leads “connected to the drug-related activity within this case” as the agency continues its investigation into the kidnapping of a Moira couple.
The agency, in a brief statement about the status of the investigation, said it was conducting “court authorized activity” — an apparent reference to searches — related to the “international kidnapping” of James and Sandra Helms, both in their 70s.
The statement is the first public reference to the kidnapping’s ties to drugs. The agency offered no additional details and said no further information was available.
The Helms had last been seen Sunday evening and authorities launched a search Monday that expanded across the international border. The Helms were found Tuesday in a residence in the Quebec city of Magog, which is located about 75 miles east of Montreal.
Three people found leaving the residence with the Helms were arrested; two others were arrested later that day. One was subsequently released; the other four — two from Montreal, two from Akwesasne — appeared in provincial court in Montreal on Wednesday where they faced charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, extortion and conspiracy. The four are scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, The Canadian Press reported.
Multiple law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border — the FBI, state police, Sureté du Quebec, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services — have been involved in the investigation.
James has been the town highway superintendent for more than a decade and has often run unopposed, usually with the backing of both major political parties. He was most recently re-elected in 2019.
