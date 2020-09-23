CANTON — A former New York Daily News employee has filed a lawsuit in federal court against St. Lawrence University, among others, alleging a university employee used the school’s facilities and equipment to extort his termination from the New York City-based newspaper.
The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, names Christian M. Exoo, St. Lawrence University, Tribune Publishing Company, the New York Daily News, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter Inc., and Cohen, Weiss and Simon LLP, as defendants.
The plaintiff, New Jersey man Daniel D’Ambly, 27, was employed as a plate maker for the New York Daily News in Jersey City, N.J., until Jan. 18, 2019. He was terminated as a result of being “doxed” by Mr. Exoo, 38, it is alleged in the lawsuit.
To “dox” someone, according to court documents, means to publicly disclose someone’s identity, home address, employer, school, etc., for the purpose of causing harm to that person, or target. Once a person has been doxed, it’s alleged in the suit that Mr. Exoo directs his “enterprise,” dubbed Exoo Enterprise in court documents, to fire off threatening emails, tweets and phone calls to the target’s employer, professional clients, school, possible employer, etc., to extort the target’s termination from employment, expulsion from school or compel the target’s “exit from society.”
Mr. D’Ambly’s was allegedly doxed by Mr. Exoo for his involvement in the New Jersey European Heritage Association. The association, according to the complaint, is a non-violent, pro-domestic policy organization, which has been labeled a white supremacist hate group by the Exoo Enterprise.
It’s further alleged in court documents that Mr. Exoo, who works as a library building supervisor and lecturer at the Canton university, is an extortionist, known doxer and member of the far-left “antifa” movement.
According to the Anti-Defamation League’s website, antifa, short for antifascist, is “a loose collection of groups, networks and individuals who believe in active, aggressive opposition to far right-wing movements.” The antifa movement first gained traction in the United States after the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.
The suit states Mr. Exoo’s alleged extortion and doxing practices are “well known” to St. Lawrence University faculty and administration. According to the complaint, the university staff allows Mr. Exoo to facilitate the Exoo Enterprise from the school’s property in Canton during his work hours while using the school’s equipment.
“St. Lawrence consents to Exoo’s use of St. Lawrence property to direct the enterprise, and participates in the Exoo Enterprise, because they believe the patterns of racketeering activities help St. Lawrence’s (sic) achieve their global mission,” the suit reads.
The complaint goes on to state the Exoo Enterprise was created to dox fascists and white supremacists, and uses the doxed information to participate in racketeering activities to threaten violence, intimidate, harass and extort others. This is done, according to court documents, to achieve the enterprise’s “mission” of causing employment terminations, educational expulsions or personal harm to the doxed target.
Mr. Exoo’s family has an established employment history at the university.
Paul Redfern, vice president for communications at St. Lawrence University, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Mr. Exoo is a part-time employee of the university.
“It is not our practice to comment on pending legal matters,” he said in an email.
