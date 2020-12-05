FELTS MILLS — The gunman was seemingly patient to take his shot last week, knocking on the door, then walking slowly across the deck before firing through the bedroom window. The bullet struck Michael R. Heisler’s stomach and grazed multiple organs, leaving him and his girlfriend — without phones — to decide whether to make a move toward the door or for him to bleed out.
Mr. Heisler, 30, describes getting shot as feeling like a punch to the gut with not as much blood as he expected, or pain. There’s a slight burn in the stomach, but it’s more of a fuzzy and tingly feeling.
The fear that night, indeed, outweighed the pain.
On Nov. 28, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K convenience store in West Carthage, where a man with life-threatening injuries had rushed inside and told an employee he had been shot. The man was Mr. Heisler, asking for help as he stood in the store wrapped in a towel with duct tape strapped around his waist. How he got there was still unclear to many at the time, since he was shot roughly nine miles away.
At about 11 p.m., Mr. Heisler was inside his home on Main Street in Felts Mills, getting ready to settle in for the night. He was in his living room while his girlfriend, Hunter R. Matthews, was in his bedroom, watching TV with her dog, Roscoe.
A few hours of this went by when Mr. Heisler heard an aggressive and confident knock on the door. More knocks came, but there was no voice behind them.
Mr. Heisler said he got up and told Ms. Matthews there was someone outside their door, but she could hardly believe it. It was 2:30 a.m. and her boyfriend was always pranking her, but then the knocking continued.
Mr. Heisler said he went toward the front door and yelled, “Who’s there?”
Still, no response. So, he went into another room, which has a window that looks parallel to where a person would be standing if they were knocking on the door.
Mr. Heisler went to the window and moved the blinds just slightly, to get a look. There was a man, his face uncovered, standing at the door with a gun in his hand. Mr. Heisler watched briefly before moving back into the house when he saw the man drawing the firearm toward the window.
He said he rushed back into his bedroom with his girlfriend and her dog, cutting all the lights off and grabbing a few knives from the kitchen.
“My first thought was, ‘Why didn’t he try to break in?’” he said. “The gunman knows I know he has a gun, so what is he doing?”
The gunman walked from the front door, slowly across the deck outside and to the bedroom window where the couple was, assuming because the TV in the bedroom was on. Mr. Heisler can’t confirm it took five minutes from the time the gunman drew his gun at the front door, then walked to the bedroom window, but it took long enough for them to develop an escape plan out the back.
“He waited,” he said. “Maybe he was contemplating it. I don’t know.”
Mr. Heisler said, according to video surveillance caught by a neighbor down the road, the shooter was calm in approaching the bedroom window, then ducking to see inside and below the drape that covered most of the opening. Mr. Heisler said he didn’t see or hear the gunman before or after one shot was fired through the window. The bullet striking his abdomen didn’t knock him off his feet, which made him think it was something else until he lifted his shirt and saw a hole in his stomach and blood running to his pants.
“Your thoughts affect your mood,” he said. “Once I knew what happened, it changed everything.”
Mr. Heisler, not knowing his liver, spleen and kidney were grazed, went into the kitchen and used a towel and duct tape as a tourniquet.
“I remember watching something about that,” Mr. Heisler said. “That actually saves a lot of peoples’ lives. I just wanted to keep as much blood in my body as possible.”
They know many are asking why they didn’t call for help immediately. Mr. Heisler said they hadn’t paid their phone bill, causing the phones to be disabled. They weren’t aware that iPhones will dial 911 whether they’re disabled or not.
So, they decided to drive to the hospital in Carthage instead, relying on the gunman not waiting outside to open fire once they left the house.
“It was so scary,” he said. “Imagine your anxiety level. It’s like being in a horror movie.”
They made it out the back door without seeing the gunman, got into their truck and remembered the gas level was almost empty.
“I was thinking about that — all these little things that I thought would never matter,” he said. “They do.”
Ms. Matthews began driving to Carthage, trying to find a balance in speed so as not to burn too much fuel. Mr. Heisler said he remembers telling her to stop near a farm so they could find help if they run out of gas.
They made it to West Carthage and made the decision to end their attempt toward the hospital at the Circle K store, where Mr. Heisler got out of his truck and got an employee inside to dial 911 for him.
Mr. Heisler would end up being flown to Pulaski, where he said an ambulance would pick him up and take him the rest of the way to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He remembers getting there, laying on a bed and seeing what he thought to be dozens of doctors surrounding him, though that could have been the medication talking.
“I was so surprised getting shot wasn’t more painful,” he said. “The painful part was the surgery.”
Though he praised the care at the Syracuse hospital, Mr. Heisler said the recovery time was pain he had never experienced. He said he had to switch rooms after he moaned for eight hours. The pain throbbed from his head to his fingertips, knees and toes.
“It was pain from my chest that radiated through my body and nervous system,” he said. “Every time I breathed, the pain radiated.”
Mr. Heisler is still in recovery, wondering why this happened. He does believe he was targeted, but he said he isn’t sure why. He said it could be that the person thought he had something of value, or didn’t like him or was bitter at the progress he’s made.
The progress, he said, is from getting away from using drugs and the prior lifestyle he had.
“I had drug addiction problems, alcohol problems, just a lot of partying and wasting time,” Mr. Heisler said. “I was hanging out with criminals and people who would do bad things, and then I stopped hanging out with those people, but when you stop hanging out with those people they don’t forget about you.”
He said once someone is affiliated with a group like that, it’s hard to get away from it.
“That’s probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life, thinking that I could just pop in and hang out with these really sketchy people because it’s entertaining at the moment and then get out of it and move on with my life,” he said. “No, it doesn’t work that way.”
Mr. Heisler said he has no plans of moving back to that house on Main Street.
“I don’t know where this guy is at. I don’t know what he is capable of, and I don’t truly feel safe,” he said. “But this has changed my outlook on life. I feel like a different person. I’m so blown away that something like that can change you so much.”
