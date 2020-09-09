OGDENSBURG — City police made five arrests last month in connection to a Montgomery Street methamphetamine operation.
Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire Aug. 22, at 2324 Montgomery St., and found the residence full of smoke. Police said while searching the residence for occupants, officers noticed meth manufacturing materials, including an exploded bottle believed to be used as a one-pot lab.
A search warrant was granted through Ogdensburg City Court, and the following individuals were charged.
Richard L. Shwartfigure, 26, of Heuvelton, was charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal contempt and second-degree reckless endangerment. He is currently being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Morgan L. House, 18, of Ogdensburg, and Kristi A. Lalone, 35, a resident of the Montgomery Street address, were each charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and released on their own recognizance.
Jonathan P. Whalen, 38, no fixed address, was charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and is being held at St. Lawrence County jail on $2,000 cash bail.
Alisha L. Trickey, 20, of Heuvelton, was charged with criminal possession of meth manufacturing material and released on an appearance ticket.
City police officers were assisted by the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Ogdensburg Fire Department.
