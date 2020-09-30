MOIRA — Five people have been arrested by Canadian authorities in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from the town of Moira.
Three people were arrested Tuesday as they left a residence in the Quebec city of Magog, which is located about 75 miles east of Montreal, Surete du Quebec Sgt. Claude Denis said. The Moira couple — James A. and Sandra Helm, whom Denis described as hostages — were located at the residence.
Two others were arrested later in connection with the kidnapping, Denis said. Four of the five — two from Montreal, two from Akwesasne — are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon to face a charge of forcible confinement, Denis said.
The fifth person was released as the investigation continues, he said.
A search was conducted in Magog earlier Wednesday, Denis said. He did not describe the results, if any, of that search.
The SQ is continuing to work with multiple U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, state police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, Denis said.
James, the town’s highway superintendent, and his wife, Sandra, both in their 70s, were found safe Tuesday after going missing Sunday. The FBI made the announcement Tuesday evening.
James has been the town highway superintendent for more than a decade and has often run unopposed, usually with the backing of both major political parties. He was most recently re-elected in 2019.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.
