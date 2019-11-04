WATERTOWN — The following people were named in indictments handed up Monday in Jefferson County Court:
William R. Kuhaneck, 35, Watertown, is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that on May 13 in Watertown he shook a 9-month-old baby, causing injuries that included, but were not limited to, bleeding on the child’s brain.
Malachi J. Harris, 24, Watertown, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and a single count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It is alleged that on June 22 in Watertown he injured Alexander E. Sullivan by cutting him several times with a sharp instrument, causing wounds to the victim’s torso and arm. He is also accused of using a sharp instrument to cut Justin A. Sullivan during the same incident outside a residence in the 700 block of West Main Street.
Karim Mitchell-Rahim, 30, Watertown, is charged with single counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment, as well as two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
It is alleged that on Aug. 23 in Watertown he shoved, struck and choked Kristina Miller and threatened her with a loaded 9mm Ruger during a domestic incident at 605 Boyd St. It is further alleged that he prevented Ms. Miller from calling for law enforcement assistance and did more than $250 in damage to her cell phone. It is additionally alleged that he possessed cocaine and metal knuckles during the incident and that he possessed materials used to weigh and package illegal drugs.
Jordan R. Biccum, 27, Watertown, is charged with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
It is alleged that on July 8 in the town of Pamelia he possessed a 2019 Dodge Charger stolen from Dollar Rent a Car by not returning the rented vehicle long after it was due to be returned. It is also alleged that he intentionally damaged the vehicle’s touch-screen radio and its bumper. It is additionally claimed that he refused to comply with a deputy’s orders and to provide pedigree information.
Leigh A. Newton, also known as Leigh A. Hollenbeck, 30, Watertown, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that she had and sold cocaine in Watertown on Dec. 3 and again the next day and that she possessed the drug with the intent to sell it Dec. 13 in Watertown.
