OGDENSBURG — A former Riverview Correctional Facility inmate and a New Jersey resident are facing federal charges alleging a scheme to obtain unemployment insurance benefits, including COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits, from programs administered by the New York State Department of Labor.
Former Riverview inmate Ivis Jorge, 44, and Pamela Febo, 38, of Keansburg, N.J., were arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as “substantive wire fraud counts,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York Carla B. Freedman.
The indictment alleges a conspiracy to submit a fraudulent unemployment insurance claim to NYSDOL using Jorge’s personal identifying information. Febo allegedly submitted the application at Jorge’s direction in October 2020 and continued to recertify Jorge’s benefits eligibility each week for about four months, allegedly knowing that Jorge was incarcerated, and not “able and available to start work immediately.” NYSDOL paid more than $27,000 in benefits on the claim, federal prosecutors said.
Jorge, who is now incarcerated at Elmira Correctional Facility, waived a detention hearing and U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart ordered him detained in federal custody pending trial. Febo was arraigned and released.
The charges carry a maximum term of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the federal law, U.S. sentencing guidelines “and other factors,” federal prosecutors said.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Office of Special Investigations of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the NYSDOL Office of Special Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Chisholm.
