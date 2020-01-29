Fort Drum man accused of fighting, resisting arrest
Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum man faces charges after allegedly fighting another man in the parking lot of Shakers Bar and resisting arrest on Sunday.

City police arrested Edward J. Turner, 19, of 23058 Bagram Road, and charged him with misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 1:21 a.m. at the bar, 536 Arsenal St.

Mr. Turner was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.

