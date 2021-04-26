OGDENSBURG — A 25-year-old man stationed at Fort Drum was charged by Ogdensburg police this week in connection with a rape investigation that began March 3.
Kamal Hampton, of 10422 Fifth Armored Drive, was charged with two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies.
The victim in the case is a 16-year-old girl, according to police.
Hampton was previously charged by state police on March 5, with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the town of Oswegatchie.
