WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum man faces charges after allegedly trying to prevent a city police officer from arresting another man.

City police charged Johnathon M. C. Stafford, 23, of 10136 4th Armored Division Drive, Apt. 320, Fort Drum, with resisting arrest at 2:04 a.m. Sunday at 86 Public Square.

Mr. Stafford was released to military police with an appearance ticket to City Court.

