ALEXANDRIA BAY — A Fort Drum man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing from a trooper at a high rate of speed.
Timothy S. Evans, 28, was charged by state police on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations.
According to state police, Mr. Evans was traveling north on Interstate 81 when he was allegedly observed driving erratically. When a trooper attempted to pull him over, Mr. Evans allegedly sped up to over 100 mph.
The trooper pursuing Mr. Evans decided to suspend the chase out of safety. The trooper turned emergency lights off and continued along the interstate, eventually finding Mr. Evans’ vehicle in the median in the town of Orleans.
Mr. Evans was unharmed and arrested without incident. His blood alcohol content was allegedly measured at 0.14%. A BAC of 0.08% or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.