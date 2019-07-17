THERESA — A Fort Drum man was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault by state police at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday.
Branden M. Parry, 19, was additionally charged with misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and violation second-degree harassment via physical contact.
Mr. Parry was released to a third party.
Further details on the incident were not available.
