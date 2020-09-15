EVANS MILLS — A Fort Drum man faces an animal cruelty charge in connection with an underweight German Shepard found inside a storage unit earlier this month.
On Monday, troopers charged Matthew I. Majestic, 21, of Fort Drum, with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, under the state Agriculture and Markets Law §353.
On Sept. 1, state police were dispatched to the U-Haul storage unit at 26470 Route 11, Evans Mills, for a dog complaint.
Upon arrival, troopers interviewed a man who said he went to his storage unit and noticed there was an animal whining in the unit next to his. A staff member responded to the storage shed and removed the lock on the unit suspected to have the dog inside. Troopers discovered a German Shepard inside the storage unit that appeared to be “very underweight.” Also inside the unit was a large bowl of dog food, but no water in the unit, all according to a release from state police.
A dog control officer responded to the storage unit and took custody of the dog. After a local veterinarian evaluated the dog, it was determined the dog was about 30 pounds underweight, had a severe flea infection and an internal parasite, which is likely the cause of the dog being underweight, according to the same release.
Mr. Majestic was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of LeRay Court on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
