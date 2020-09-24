FORT DRUM — The Fort Drum soldier charged with carrying a “ghost gun” at a Black Lives Matter protest in June in Troy has left the Army.
A Fort Drum official confirmed Noah Latham, 22, is no longer in the Army, as of Aug. 31. Mr. Latham was “separated administratively” from the Army, the official said.
That means Mr. Latham’s departure was not punitive in nature and not at the result of a court martial, the Fort Drum official said. No other reason was given for the departure.
Mr. Latham was part of a group of seven other men at the rally, all dressed in military-style body armor and wearing bullet-proof vests. Some were carrying loaded firearms and two-way radios.
The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office alleges Mr. Latham possessed a “ghost gun” on his waistband, which is a firearm often sent to buyers partially assembled for the buyer to acquire the parts to finish building it. It’s alleged Mr. Latham’s gun had no serial number, and he reportedly did not have a pistol permit license.
The rally was peaceful, according to the district attorney’s office. It remains unclear why they were at the protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.