WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum woman faces charges after she was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content that was four times above the legal intoxication limit Saturday.
City police arrested Mikayla D. Stevens, 22, of 10648 Fifth Armored Division Drive, apt. 331A, Fort Drum, and charged her with aggravated driving while intoxicated at 6:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Ms. Stevens was found to have a BAC of 0.32 percent. Under state law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Police also cited Ms. Stevens with failure to keep right.
Ms. Stevens was released with uniform traffic tickets returnable to city court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.