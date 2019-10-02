WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum woman faces charges after allegedly refusing to leave the Paddock Club despite being told to do so and resisting arrest.
City police charged Catherine T. Seales, 29, of 9666 Dayton Loop, Apt. C, with resisting arrest and trespass at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at the club, 1 Public Square.
Ms. Seales was released and ordered to appear in City Court at a later date. An active bench warrant was issued against her.
