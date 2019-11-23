MALONE — Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Malone man whose body was found in the driveway of his Harding Street home early Tuesday, state police said.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday on the body of Michael A. Lloyd, 36, who was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
A determination of the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology, troopers said.
The investigation is continuing.
