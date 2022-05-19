WATERTOWN — Four people were taken into custody in two separate police chases in Watertown on Wednesday.
During a Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2019 KIA four-door sedan. Three men were in the vehicle, and the driver allegedly failed to comply with police, resulting in a pursuit in the city.
The pursuit ended on Iroquois Avenue East where one of the men, Atrell D. Ellick, 21, of Syracuse, was taken into custody.
The two other men, Henry D. Townsend, 27, and Devon R. Drake, 31, both of Syracuse, allegedly fled on foot through a wooded area.
Mr. Townsend and Mr. Drake were both taken into custody in the parking lot of Watertown High School.
Police say they recovered a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine believed to be discarded by the suspects in the school parking lot.
Mr. Townsend was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. He was arraigned in CAP Court and held on $10,000 cash bail.
Mr. Drake, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and other vehicle and traffic charges, and was released.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are pending.
A separate incident in the city led to another arrest Wednesday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on the 300 block of North Rutland Street.
Ryan D. Monroe, 40, of Watertown, a passenger in the vehicle, had bench warrants from Jefferson County Court against him. Mr. Monroe allegedly fled the scene on foot and a pursuit began.
He was taken into custody, and police say he was in possession of 58.2 grams of methamphetamine, 50 glassine envelopes containing heroin, 24 Suboxone strips, 12.8 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, packaging supplies generally used to package drugs, and $2,388.
Mr. Monroe was processed and held on the active warrants pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court, and additional charges are pending.
