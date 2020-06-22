Aaron Vanvorst, 30, of Fulton, was arrested June 18 and charged with grand larceny, fourth degree; criminal mischief, fourth degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle, third degree; and two counts of petit larceny.
According to Oswego County Sheriffs, Mr. Vanvorst stole and damaged a trailer and snowmobile on May 3rd in the town of Palermo resulting in the grand larceny and criminal mischief charges. Both items were recovered.
Also, according to police, Mr. Vanvorst stole a trailer and go-kart that same day resulting in the charge of two counts of petit larceny.
Mr. Vanvorst racked up two further charges May 3, arrested for two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, that being a rented Uhaul which police allege Mr. Vanvorst was using to commit unnamed crimes.
Less than one month later on June 1, Mr. Vanvorst was arrested and charged with two counts of petit larceny, one count stemming from an alleged April 4th incident in the town of Scriba alleging Mr. Vanvorst stole a camper, while the other count stems from an alleged May 12th incident, also in the town of Scriba, alleging he stole a trailer. Both the camper and trailer were recovered.
Police also allege Mr. Vanvorst took a U-Haul vehicle from a business without permission on June 1st resulting in the unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd degree charge.
Earlier this year, Mr. Vanvorst was arrested and charged with petit larceny in a wooded area in the town of Scriba following an alleged attempt to avoid police on February 28th. The petit larceny charge stemmed from a February 14th incident alleging Mr. Vanvorst stole from a store in the town of Scriba.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego City Police Department and the state police in its investigations.
Mr. Vanvorst was released on an appearance ticket in each of the aforementioned incidences in accordance with New York bail reform law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.