WATERTOWN — A Glen Park man faces charges after allegedly violating a stay away order of protection by texting the protected party through a cellphone dating app on Sept. 20.
City police charged Craig A. Kiblin, 29, of 502 Main St., with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt at 8:43 a.m. Thursday at 1102 Boyd St.
Mr. Kiblin was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
