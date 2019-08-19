WATERTOWN — City police charged Tiffany Pickett, 30, of 524 Main St., Glen Park, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 12:31 p.m. Friday at Vision Works, 1125 Arsenal St.
Glen Park woman accused of drug possession, driving while impaired
