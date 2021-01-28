GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man accused of illegally being in the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was arraigned on two federal charges Wednesday.
James Bonet, 29, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to paperwork filed in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.
Bonet appeared virtually before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart for a hearing in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rosenthal outlined the maximum potential punishment that Bonet could face.
On the charges of unlawfully entering the building, he could face up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of probation. The disorderly conduct charge carries a potential sentence of 6 months in prison, a $5,000 fine and a year of probation.
Bonet is accused of entering the building illegally with a group of people who claimed there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He had posted a series of videos to his Facebook page of him entering the building on Jan. 6.
In the first video, he says: “We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” according to court paperwork.
In the second video, Bonet says, “Capitol building smoking with all my people,” and then pans the camera to show other people, according to court paperwork.
The third video is taken from inside the Crypt of the Capitol, where Bonet is chanting “our house” in response to “whose house?”
He is also seen smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.
Judge Stewart asked Bonet if he was able to afford his own attorney.
“I’m not,” Bonet said.
Bonet waived his right to hearings that would require prosecutors to prove his identity and on transferring the matter to U.S. District Court in Washington.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Washington. The hearing will be held virtually.
Prosecutors wanted him to be barred from traveling to Washington except for court appearances.
“He should stay away, given the possibility of future disruptive events in the District of Columbia,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal also requested electronic monitoring with GPS. Stewart denied that request because Bonet does not have a history of failing to appear for court appearances.
Bonet was told to refrain from possessing weapons, smoking marijuana and excessive consumption of alcohol.
“Marijuana is a prohibited substance federally. You are not authorized to use marijuana. If you post pictures of yourself using marijuana and get tested and have any indication of marijuana, you’re going to be right back in front of me,” Stewart said.
Bonet is subject to random drug screenings.
The judge also imposed a curfew, prohibiting him from being out at night except for work.
Stewart asked Bonet if there was any reason why he would not be able to comply with those conditions.
“No,” he said.
If he does violate them, he could be sent to jail.
“I fully expect that you will be able to comply with the conditions and we will not have an issue,” Stewart said.
Bonet, a 2009 graduate of Queensbury High School, said Tuesday he believes he did nothing wrong, because, he said, he was let into the building by Capitol Police. He was smoking a tobacco cigarette, he said.
On Wednesday, the FBI released a statement on Bonet’s arrest:
“We will continue to diligently track down and hold accountable any individual who chose to break the law that day and make sure they are brought to justice. Anyone with information that could assist us in the matter should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.”
