GOUVERNEUR — A 22 year old has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after state police say they found a 72-year-old man dead under suspicious circumstances in East Side Cemetery.
According to a state police news release, Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said he has been arraigned in Rossie Town Court and held at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail pending further court appearances.
According to the release, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to the East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road for a reported dead body.
When they arrived, they found the body of Ronald E. Durham, 72, of Gouverneur, dead under what they said are suspicious circumstances.
Police said their investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy on the body of Mr. Durham will be completed Sunday.
State police officials could not be reached immediately for further comment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.