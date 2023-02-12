WingMug

Frederick A. Wing, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after state police found the body of a 72-year-old man in a Gouverneur cemetery. Photo provided

GOUVERNEUR — A 22 year old has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after state police say they found a 72-year-old man dead under suspicious circumstances in East Side Cemetery.

According to a state police news release, Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said he has been arraigned in Rossie Town Court and held at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail pending further court appearances.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.