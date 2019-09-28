MORRISTOWN — State police on Aug. 25 charged Rachelle L. Sherron, 46, of 125 Dailey Road, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor issuing a bad check.
Troopers charge at 2:15 p.m. on July 26, at 3301 County Route 6, Ms. Sherron wrote a check from a frozen bank account. Police did not have the amount of the check available.
Ms. Sherron was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
