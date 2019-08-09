GLENFIELD — During a routine probation check on July 30, a man living on Greig Road was accused of having drug paraphernalia with traces of an opioid.
Robert R. Newell, 53, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and violation of his probation.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office report, Mr. Newell was being checked by the probation department at his Greig Road residence when he was allegedly found to have drug paraphernalia that was later tested and found to have Fentanyl residue.
In November 2018, Mr. Newell was sentenced to five years of probation after failing to successfully complete a year of conditional discharge relating to the felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance relating to an arrest for having cocaine with intent to sell in 2016.
Mr. Newell is required to appear in the Greig Town Court at a later date.
