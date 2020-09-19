HANNIBAL — A 16-year-old girl, walking with two friends along the shoulder of Route 176 shortly after midnight early Saturday, was struck and killed by an allegedly drunk hit-and-run driver. One of the other teenagers, also struck, was seriously injured.
According to state police, 16-year-old Kaydence E. Nichols, of Hannibal, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seventeen-year-old Riley P. Trumble, of Hannibal, was struck simultaneously and suffered severe injuries. Trumble was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, by Menter Ambulance and remains in critical, but stable condition.
The suspect vehicle and operator were located a short time later by troopers with assistance from the Fulton Police Department. The operator of the vehicle, Christopher J. Rogers II, 29, of 217 Germandale Drive, Fulton, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and DWI.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded, and the investigation is continuing. Assistance was provided by Fulton police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Hannibal Fire Company and the Granby Center Fire Department.
The Hannibal Central School District notified the student body of the incident. The district has made counseling services available at the high school on Monday, Sept. 21.
State police are looking to speak with the operator and/or occupants of a sedan that was traveling closely behind the suspect vehicle when the collision occurred. This sedan was traveling in a southwesterly direction behind a white Ram pickup truck with South Carolina license plates. Please contact state police at 315-366-6000.
