Harrisville man charged with aggravated DWI

WATERTOWN — City police charged Cody S. Getman, 29, of 7763 Route 3, Harrisville, with aggravated driving while intoxicated at 2:27 a.m. Saturday at 804 State St.
His blood alcohol content was reported at 0.18 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a a BAC of 0.18 percent or higher constitutes aggravated DWI.
Police also charged Mr. Getman with refusal to take a breath test and an equipment violation.
Further details were not provided by city police.
