HENDERSON — A local hunting guide pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he baited and shot protected waterfowl.
William Saiff III entered his plea in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, where he faces an indictment containing three counts of sale of wildlife in violation of federal law.
It is alleged that Mr. Saiff, who owned and operated Seaway Waterfowl Professionals LLC, a business that sold guiding services to migratory bird hunters, took hunters to ponds he knew had been baited for the illegal taking of migratory birds, in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks ordered Mr. Saiff released on his own recognizance following his not guilty pleas, subject to several conditions, including a curfew.
A trial has been scheduled for March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.