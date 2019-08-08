Hermon man charged with driving while intoxicated
POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Wayne L. Sharrer, 48, of 103 Canton St., Hermon, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He as also cited with following too closely.
According to deputies, Mr. Sharrer was involved in a two car crash on Aug. 2 on Route 310 in the town after he failed to brake when a vehicle in front of him was making a left turn and then struck the back of the vehicle.
Deputies said Mr. Sharrer was found to operating the vehicle while intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
