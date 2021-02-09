DEPEYSTER — State police arrested a Heuvelton man this week following an investigation into the rape of a victim younger than 15.
Arric L. Hunter, 46, was charged Monday with second-degree rape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.
Police allege the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday, and that Hunter menaced the victim with a knife.
Due to previous felony convictions, he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
