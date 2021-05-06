HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after admitting Thursday he transported about 440 pounds of marijuana in Fulton County.
Tyren Terrance, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Albany, to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement that as part of his plea, Mr. Terrance admitted that on Aug. 20 he and a coconspirator used two pickup trucks to transport 10 hockey bags containing about 200 kilograms of marijuana with the intent to distribute the drug in the New York City area.
At the time of his arrest, police reported that Mr. Terrance’s alleged coconspirator was his brother, Tevin L. Terrance. The pair was halted in separate traffic stops on Route 30 in the town of Mayfield for what police said were multiple traffic violations.
Prosecutors said that, as a result of his conviction, Tyren Terrance faces at least five years in prison and up to a 40-year prison term.
Sentencing was set for Sept. 2.
Similar charges against Tevin Terrance remain pending. A change of plea hearing scheduled for Thursday in his case was postponed, but will be rescheduled shortly, according to court documents.
