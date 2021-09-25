ALBANY — Tyren Terrance, 26, of Hogansburg, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison in a marijuana distribution case, Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon and Special Agent Ray Donovan of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced.
Terrance pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute, more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. As part of Terrance’s May 2021 guilty plea, he admitted that he and a co-conspirator used two pickup trucks to move 10 hockey bags full of marijuana. Roughly 200 kilograms of marijuana were smuggled through the Northern District of New York to distribute and sell the drugs in the New York City area on Aug. 20, 2020, according to a news release.
Along with the 30 months of imprisonment, Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered Terrance to serve three years of post-release supervision and forfeit $35,000 in proceeds from his offenses.
The case was investigated by the DEA and was prosecuted by Joshua R. Rosenthal, assistant U.S. attorney.
